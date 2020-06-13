Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,413 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after buying an additional 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

