Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $92,000 Investment in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.94. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

