Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 309,271 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a report on Monday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.51. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 200.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

