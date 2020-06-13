Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 32,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $69,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $421,633.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 29,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,078.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,483.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

PNNT opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.