Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after buying an additional 920,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 554,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.