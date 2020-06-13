Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SunPower were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

SPWR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total bought 456,071 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,672.87. Insiders bought 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

