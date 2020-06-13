Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $183.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,103 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.