Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.