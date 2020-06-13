Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.05.

Equinix stock opened at $676.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $718.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,443 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

