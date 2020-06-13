Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

