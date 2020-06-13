Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

