Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 459.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

