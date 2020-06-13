Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

