Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

