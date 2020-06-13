Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 128,618 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

NYSE MSI opened at $136.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

