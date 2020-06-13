First Foundation Advisors Buys 17,565 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 12.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $187.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

