First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,209 shares of company stock worth $2,059,432. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.