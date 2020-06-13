Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 51.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

