Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,714 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 310,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

