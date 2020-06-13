Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 62,695 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 354.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLQG opened at $29.88 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

