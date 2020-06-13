Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 116,000 shares of company stock worth $677,240. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CADE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

