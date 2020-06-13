Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 118,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $9,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $66,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

SON stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

