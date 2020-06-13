Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 144.9% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,003,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,244,109 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $55.73 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

