Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 12,562 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

OHI stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

