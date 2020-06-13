Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 19,646 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,250 shares of company stock worth $15,687,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.39 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.