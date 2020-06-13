Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 29,509 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

