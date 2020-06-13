Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Qiwi worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qiwi by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 420,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.48 by ($6.36). The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QIWI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiwi from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.