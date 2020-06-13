Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 209,365 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $241.68 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day moving average is $176.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

