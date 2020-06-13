Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 306,558 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,558 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,165 shares of company stock worth $1,031,119. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $942.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.