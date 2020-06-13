Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $68,689,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 118.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Owens Corning stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

