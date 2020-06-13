Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,281 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEE opened at $1.15 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

