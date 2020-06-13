GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,276 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

