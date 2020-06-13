Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $92,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

