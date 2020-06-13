Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,568 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 89.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

