Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

