Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells 1,376 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Dan Goldstein sold 101 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $10,273.72.

On Friday, May 15th, Dan Goldstein sold 42 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $4,218.48.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Dan Goldstein sold 399 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $38,750.88.

On Monday, April 6th, Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34.

HAE opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

