Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America raised their price objective on Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

