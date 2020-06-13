iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 817,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 212,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.66 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

