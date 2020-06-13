Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

