JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 611,800 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 611,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 944,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.59. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

