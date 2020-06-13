Keysight Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 1,558 call options.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

