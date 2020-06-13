Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $284.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $172.38 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average of $278.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

