LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of LivePerson worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

