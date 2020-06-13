Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 124.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,033 shares of company stock worth $69,004,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

