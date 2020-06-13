Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 121,928 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,282,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 75,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 358,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

