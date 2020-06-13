Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

