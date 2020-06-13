Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

