Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6,829.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

