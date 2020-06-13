Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 15,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $41.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.