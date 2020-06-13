Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Trading Down 15.7%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA)’s share price dropped 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, approximately 3,215,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,520,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

NVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

The stock has a market cap of $227.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.70.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

